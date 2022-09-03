Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 3: Bitcoin's dominance falls further, Ether in red

Representational image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 3 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.39 percent to $978.54 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume rose 1.39 percent to $62.74 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $5.08 billion, 8.09 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $57.05 billion, which is 90.92 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.52 lakh. It dominates 39.01 percent of the market, a decrease of 90.92 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) entered the cryptocurrency business by acquiring local crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin in a bid to diversify its services, GoTo said in a statement.

GoTo acquired 100 per cent shares of PT Kripto Maksima Koin for 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), it said in the statement to stock exchange regulator on Monday. Read more

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,52,531 -1.09% Ethereum 1,30,501 -2.23% Tether 84.20 -0.27% Cardano 37.99 -1.27% Binance Coin 23,250.12 -1.07% XRP 26.9502 -2.7% Polkadot 600.61 -1.53% Dogecoin 5.3200 -1.49%