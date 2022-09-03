English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 3: Bitcoin's dominance falls further, Ether in red

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.52 lakh. It dominates 39.01 percent of the market, a decrease of 90.92 percent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    September 03, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 3 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.39 percent to $978.54 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume rose 1.39 percent to $62.74 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $5.08 billion, 8.09 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $57.05 billion, which is 90.92 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.52 lakh. It dominates 39.01 percent of the market, a decrease of 90.92 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Meanwhile, Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) entered the cryptocurrency business by acquiring local crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin in a bid to diversify its services, GoTo said in a statement.

    GoTo acquired 100 per cent shares of PT Kripto Maksima Koin for 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), it said in the statement to stock exchange regulator on Monday. Read more

    Close

    Related stories

    At 8.48 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,52,531-1.09%
    Ethereum1,30,501-2.23%
    Tether84.20-0.27%
    Cardano37.99-1.27%
    Binance Coin23,250.12-1.07%
    XRP26.9502-2.7%
    Polkadot600.61-1.53%
    Dogecoin5.3200-1.49%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 08:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.