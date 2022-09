Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 13: Bitcoin edges up, Binance Coin biggest loser

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 13 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.04 per cent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 38.63 per cent to $94.33 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently at $6.70 billion, which is 7.10 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $87.18 billion, which is 92.42 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Its dominance is currently 40.24 per cent of the crypto market, an increase of 0.79 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, a long-awaited software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing its huge energy consumption is expected this week, a move proponents say may widen the technology's use and support the price of the ether token.

The upgrade, known as the "Merge," will mark a radical change to how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur, and ether tokens are created. The new system will consume 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation, a body which acts as a spokesperson for the network. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,38,645 1.58% Ethereum 1,42,957.1 -1.39% Tether 83.59 0.52% Cardano 41.6572 -0.34% Binance Coin 23,990.0 -2.17% XRP 29.2000 1% Polkadot 625 -1.1% Dogecoin 5.2100 -1.23%

At 7:15 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):Find more blockchain business and market related stories here