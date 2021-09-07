Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 7: Bitcoin over $52,000

(Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on September 7. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.37 trillion, a 1.12 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.49 billion, which makes a 17.85 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $107.57 billion – 77.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $52,607.67 and its dominance is currently 41.76 percent, an increase of 0.13 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $52,595.81 1.51% 12.30% $987,992,036,540 $39,630,509,839 754,459 BTC 18,808,731 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,934.07 0.34% 22.79% $460,867,066,886 $18,873,259,114 4,808,497 ETH 117,418,935 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.84 -1.64% 4.15% $90,352,789,518 $4,553,841,826 1,614,149,633 ADA 32,026,347,777 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $502.94 0.61% 10.83% $84,071,902,224 $2,184,534,725 4,368,894 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.02% -0.03% $67,555,638,945 $95,839,342,846 95,819,111,070 USDT 67,541,377,886 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.38 3.83% 23.92% $63,997,772,901 $7,135,099,642 5,188,996,532 XRP 46,542,338,341 XRP 7 Solana SOL $172.58 22.50% 53.35% $50,055,359,201 $6,562,493,790 38,203,671 SOL 291,398,141 SOL 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.31 -2.57% 12.70% $40,132,202,072 $2,541,905,464 8,308,071,651 DOGE 131,169,791,749 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $33.99 0.01% 30.74% $33,567,002,854 $2,143,343,995 63,059,613 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.03% -0.05% $27,815,680,352 $2,575,361,243 2,575,828,343 USDC 27,820,725,350 USDC