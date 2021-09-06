Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 6: Bitcoin nearly $52,000

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on September 6. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.34 trillion, a 2.79 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.20 billion, which makes a 6,37 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $88.11 billion – 74.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $51,809.55 and its dominance is currently 41.63 percent, an increase of 0.26 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $51,814.16 3.30% 6.66% $973,913,354,565 $30,166,165,443 582,552 BTC 18,807,656 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,920.56 0.58% 22.02% $460,459,936,071 $18,224,630,077 4,646,811 ETH 117,405,426 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.89 0.86% 0.66% $92,499,489,119 $4,254,921,927 1,472,627,251 ADA 32,014,046,483 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $499.90 0.64% 4.51% $84,177,228,936 $1,948,161,511 3,891,291 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% -0.06% $66,807,862,437 $79,294,840,598 79,260,438,579 USDT 66,778,877,886 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.33 5.10% 16.84% $61,719,540,668 $4,380,742,329 3,303,491,722 XRP 46,542,338,341 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.31 4.35% 10.63% $41,261,764,572 $2,404,768,987 7,643,870,111 DOGE 131,155,870,131 DOGE 8 Solana SOL $140.81 -1.87% 43.39% $41,261,975,845 $2,832,035,902 20,000,283 SOL 291,398,570 SOL 9 Polkadot DOT $33.98 4.86% 33.72% $33,562,258,995 $1,725,933,331 50,786,095 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.02% -0.08% $27,787,765,717 $2,222,442,908 2,223,485,450 USDC 27,800,800,876 USDC

As of 7.40 am on September 6, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):