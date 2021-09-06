MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 6: Bitcoin nearly $52,000

Bitcoin's price is currently $51,809.55 and its dominance is currently 41.63 percent, an increase of 0.26 percent over the day.

September 06, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on September 6. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.34 trillion, a 2.79 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.20 billion, which makes a 6,37 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $88.11 billion – 74.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $51,809.55 and its dominance is currently 41.63 percent, an increase of 0.26 percent over the day.

As of 7.40 am on September 6, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$51,814.163.30%6.66%$973,913,354,565$30,166,165,443 582,552 BTC18,807,656 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,920.560.58%22.02%$460,459,936,071$18,224,630,077 4,646,811 ETH117,405,426 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.890.86%0.66%$92,499,489,119$4,254,921,927 1,472,627,251 ADA32,014,046,483 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$499.900.64%4.51%$84,177,228,936$1,948,161,511 3,891,291 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.00%-0.06%$66,807,862,437$79,294,840,598 79,260,438,579 USDT66,778,877,886 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.335.10%16.84%$61,719,540,668$4,380,742,329 3,303,491,722 XRP46,542,338,341 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.314.35%10.63%$41,261,764,572$2,404,768,987 7,643,870,111 DOGE131,155,870,131 DOGE
8Solana SOL$140.81-1.87%43.39%$41,261,975,845$2,832,035,902 20,000,283 SOL291,398,570 SOL
9Polkadot DOT$33.984.86%33.72%$33,562,258,995$1,725,933,331 50,786,095 DOT987,579,315 DOT
10USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%-0.08%$27,787,765,717$2,222,442,908 2,223,485,450 USDC27,800,800,876 USDC
 
