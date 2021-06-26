MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 26: Bitcoin, ethereum see massive plunge

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge, trading more than 9 percent lower on June 26.

Moneycontrol News
June 26, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, a fall of 8.21 percent from the previous day.(Representative Image)

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, down 8.21 percent from the previous day.

Also read: El Salvador's Bitcoin law to come into effect from September 7; here's a list of countries where cryptocurrencies are legal

Bitcoin is still up 14.3 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4, Reuters reported.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on June 25 said bitcoin will become legal tender in the country with effect from September 7.

Close

As of 7.56 am on June 26, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
#NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin$31,844.02-9.56%-11.55%$599,809,263,686$41,066,357,296 1,283,240 BTC18,742,818
2Ethereum$1,817.28-9.62%-18.73%$212,761,576,950$22,794,783,392116,442,354
3Tether$1.00-0.05%-0.22%$62,528,665,830$66,729,032,68062,544,568,810
4Binance Coin$281.93-9.51%-16.87%$43,597,417,441$2,328,921,667153,432,897
5Cardano$1.25-9.49%-12.75%$40,365,725,127$4,344,980,60831,946,328,269
6Dogecoin$0.24-13.18%-18.06%$31,839,439,915$5,345,100,116130,172,652,985
7XRP$0.61-10.37%-23.43%$28,668,317,983$3,082,488,31846,244,517,593
8USD Coin$1-0.03%-0.17%$25,643,559,019$2,391,580,15725,644,263,000
9Polkadot$14.51-11.56%-32.05%$14,009,344,159$1,254,859,759955,145,487
10Binance USD$1-0.04%-0.16%$9,887,477,202$4,241,263,5029,889,613,730
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 26, 2021 08:28 am

