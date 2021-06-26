Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 26: Bitcoin, ethereum see massive plunge
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge, trading more than 9 percent lower on June 26.
June 26, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, a fall of 8.21 percent from the previous day.(Representative Image)
Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, down 8.21 percent from the previous day.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge, trading more than 9 percent lower on June 26.
Also read: El Salvador's Bitcoin law to come into effect from September 7; here's a list of countries where cryptocurrencies are legal
Bitcoin is still up 14.3 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4, Reuters reported.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on June 25 said bitcoin will become legal tender in the country with effect from September 7.
As of 7.56 am on June 26, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|#
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
|$31,844.02
|-9.56%
|-11.55%
|$599,809,263,686
|$41,066,357,296
1,283,240 BTC
|18,742,818
|2
|Ethereum
|$1,817.28
|-9.62%
|-18.73%
|$212,761,576,950
|$22,794,783,392
|116,442,354
|3
|Tether
|$1.00
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|$62,528,665,830
|$66,729,032,680
|62,544,568,810
|4
|Binance Coin
|$281.93
|-9.51%
|-16.87%
|$43,597,417,441
|$2,328,921,667
|153,432,897
|5
|Cardano
|$1.25
|-9.49%
|-12.75%
|$40,365,725,127
|$4,344,980,608
|31,946,328,269
|6
|Dogecoin
|$0.24
|-13.18%
|-18.06%
|$31,839,439,915
|$5,345,100,116
|130,172,652,985
|7
|XRP
|$0.61
|-10.37%
|-23.43%
|$28,668,317,983
|$3,082,488,318
|46,244,517,593
|8
|USD Coin
|$1
|-0.03%
|-0.17%
|$25,643,559,019
|$2,391,580,157
|25,644,263,000
|9
|Polkadot
|$14.51
|-11.56%
|-32.05%
|$14,009,344,159
|$1,254,859,759
|955,145,487
|10
|Binance USD
|$1
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|$9,887,477,202
|$4,241,263,502
|9,889,613,730