Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 26: Bitcoin, ethereum see massive plunge

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, a fall of 8.21 percent from the previous day.(Representative Image)

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, down 8.21 percent from the previous day.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge, trading more than 9 percent lower on June 26.

Also read: El Salvador's Bitcoin law to come into effect from September 7; here's a list of countries where cryptocurrencies are legal

Bitcoin is still up 14.3 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4, Reuters reported.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on June 25 said bitcoin will become legal tender in the country with effect from September 7.

# Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin $31,844.02 -9.56% -11.55% $599,809,263,686 $41,066,357,296 1,283,240 BTC 18,742,818 2 Ethereum $1,817.28 -9.62% -18.73% $212,761,576,950 $22,794,783,392 116,442,354 3 Tether $1.00 -0.05% -0.22% $62,528,665,830 $66,729,032,680 62,544,568,810 4 Binance Coin $281.93 -9.51% -16.87% $43,597,417,441 $2,328,921,667 153,432,897 5 Cardano $1.25 -9.49% -12.75% $40,365,725,127 $4,344,980,608 31,946,328,269 6 Dogecoin $0.24 -13.18% -18.06% $31,839,439,915 $5,345,100,116 130,172,652,985 7 XRP $0.61 -10.37% -23.43% $28,668,317,983 $3,082,488,318 46,244,517,593 8 USD Coin $1 -0.03% -0.17% $25,643,559,019 $2,391,580,157 25,644,263,000 9 Polkadot $14.51 -11.56% -32.05% $14,009,344,159 $1,254,859,759 955,145,487 10 Binance USD $1 -0.04% -0.16% $9,887,477,202 $4,241,263,502 9,889,613,730

As of 7.56 am on June 26, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):