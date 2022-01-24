MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Bitcoin gains 1%, markets recover slightly after weekend crash

Cardano rose 0.59 percent to Rs 88.71 and Avalanche surged 2.09 percent to Rs 5,105. Polkadot fell 2.64 percent to Rs 1,475.01 and Litecoin rose 1.28 percent to Rs 8,942.81 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.13 percent to Rs 82.51.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation rose by 1.13 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.63 trillion, while the trading volume over the same period tumbled by 35.81 percent to $83.88 billion.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 14.72 percent of the total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $12.35 billion, stablecoins made up 79.27 percent at $66.49 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance surged 0.04 percent to 41.26 percent and was trading at $35,596.12 today morning.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 0.99 percent to trade at Rs 29,32,695 while Ethereum surged 2.37 percent to Rs 2,05,009.3

Memecoin SHIB rose 1.66 percent, while Dogecoin also rose by 2.5 percent to trade at Rs 11.47. Terra (LUNA) rose 2.31 percent to Rs 5,499.94

Tightening its regulatory grip around cryptocurrencies, the White House is readying an executive order for release as early as next month that will outline a comprehensive government strategy on cryptocurrencies and ask Federal agencies to determine their risks and opportunities, Bloomberg reported. The directive would place the White House in a central role overseeing efforts to set policies and regulate digital assets.

The Central American country of El Salvador has added 410 Bitcoin (BTC) to its central reserve as BTC prices trade below $37,000, a price last seen on July 26, 2021. The fresh addition to El Salvador’s BTC reserve was announced by President Nayib Bukele

As of 8:15 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin29,32,695+0.99
Ethereum2,05,009.3+2.37
Cardano88.71+0.59
Tether82.51+0.13
Solana7,620-4.15
Avalanche5,105+2.09
Litecoin8,942.81+1.28
XRP50.27+1.69
Axie4,340.6+3.28
 
