Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rise as Cardano falls

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.21 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.19 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $46,627.84, saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.02 percent over the last day to stand at 40.24 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $77.97 billion, falling by 0.36 percent. While DeFi ($10.62 billion) accounted for 13.62 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($60.56 billion) made for 77.66 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin surged marginally by 0.18 percent to trade at Rs 37,34,081 while Ethereum (Rs 3,14,199) also increased by 0.38 percent. Cardano (Rs 99.05) fell by 1.44 percent. Avalanche (Rs 8,601.80) tumbled by 5.92 percent, Polkadot (Rs 1,997.96) fell by 1.04 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,332.59) also increased by 4.12 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoin SHIB dipped by around 2.47 percent while DOGE declined by 1.09 percent to trade at Rs 13.49. Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 37,34,081 while LUNA increased around 6.16 percent to trade at Rs 6,200.01

Per recent reports, The Bank of England is facing challenges in finding the requisite information on institutional exposure to crypto and plans to ramp up the pace of international talks on establishing a regulatory regime for these assets. However, per their presentation, the crypto holdings in the UK currently do not currently pose a threat to the financial system.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently said it favoured a complete ban on cryptocurrencies, highlighting “serious concerns” around its impact on macroeconomic and financial stability and exchange management.

Over the weekend, sportswear giant Adidas made $23.4 million as it debuted its NFT collection in a stellar, chart-topping manner over the weekend. Notably, there were a total of 30,000 Adidas Originals NFTs up for grabs, minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

