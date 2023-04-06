English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 6: Bitcoin down 1% as Ether trades flat; Dogecoin biggest loser

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
    bitcoin

    Representative image

    Cryptocurrencies traded in mixed early today on April 6. The global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, registering a 1.48 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.48 billion, which makes a 7.68 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.54 billion, 10.94 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $38.83 billion, which is 86.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.64 percent. This was a 0.27 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    As of 8.30 am on April 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,00,426-1.62%
    Ethereum1,64,4500.76%
    Tether86.801.14%
    Cardano32.892.14%
    Binance Coin26,6690.86%
    XRP43.400.93%
    Polkadot5540.18%
    Dogecoin7.86-3.79%
