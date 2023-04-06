Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 6: Bitcoin down 1% as Ether trades flat; Dogecoin biggest loser

Representative image

Cryptocurrencies traded in mixed early today on April 6. The global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, registering a 1.48 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.48 billion, which makes a 7.68 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.54 billion, 10.94 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $38.83 billion, which is 86.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.64 percent. This was a 0.27 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

As of 8.30 am on April 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 24,00,426 -1.62% Ethereum 1,64,450 0.76% Tether 86.80 1.14% Cardano 32.89 2.14% Binance Coin 26,669 0.86% XRP 43.40 0.93% Polkadot 554 0.18% Dogecoin 7.86 -3.79%