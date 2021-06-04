Cryptocurrency Prices on June 4: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more

Representative image

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed, with volatility persisting in the market.

Many cryptocurrency firms are not meeting Britain's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, the United Kingdom's financial watchdog said on June 3, showing how some parts of the emerging sector are struggling to meet required standards.

Meanwhile, a Standard Chartered unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in Britain and Europe, targeting institutional clients, the bank said on June 2.

The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank's innovation arm, and BC Technology Group, which operates Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange OSL.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 7.30 am IST on June 4 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $37,837.15 (+1.31 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,736.73 (+2.40 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (+0.05 percent)

> Binance Coin: $406.72 (+1.95 percent)

> Cardano: $1.73 (+0.78 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3807 (-7.31 percent)

> XRP: $0.9885 (-1.99 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (+0.01 percent)

> Polkadot: $25.27 (-2.23 percent)

> Internet Computer :$117.74 (+11.87 percent)