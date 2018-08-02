App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency has set the monetary system back by 300 years: Paul Krugman

Krugman who has been a vocal critic of the digital currency gave a two-fold explanation pertaining to the usefulness and future of cryptocurrencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has given a two-fold explanation outlining his scepticism regarding cryptocurrencies. He says that cryptocurrency, despite its cutting-edge technology, has "set the monetary system back by 300 years".

In an article in  The New York Times titled “Transaction Costs and Tethers: Why I’m a Crypto Skeptic”, Krugman, a vocal critic of the digital currency, has highlighted the transactional cost it carries. According to Krugman, the basic nature of a bitcoin transaction, which involves furnishing the complete history of past transactions, goes against the long-running trend which has continually moved toward "frictionless" transactions.

“Set against this history, the enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies seems very odd, because it goes exactly in the opposite of the long-run trend. Instead of near-frictionless transactions, we have high costs of doing business, because transferring a Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency unit requires providing a complete history of past transactions. Instead of money created by the click of a mouse, we have money that must be mined — created through resource-intensive computations," he said.

"In other words, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are effectively celebrating the use of cutting-edge technology to set the monetary system back 300 years,” he added.

In his second issue with cryptocurrencies- the absence of tethering- Krugman argues that cryptocurrency, unlike fiat currencies, does not have an underlying value. According to him, the value of cryptocurrency is merely a bubble which will burst once people lose faith in it.

“Cryptocurrencies (in comparison to fiat currency) have no backstop, no tether to reality. Their value depends entirely on self-fulfilling expectations — which means that total collapse is a real possibility. If speculators were to have a collective moment of doubt, suddenly fearing that Bitcoins were worthless, well, Bitcoins would become worthless.” contested Krugman.

He further explained that even with gold and silver, in addition to holding a "store value" they have real-world applications as it can be used for things like jewellery and filling teeth. According to him, tethering is one of cryptocurrency’s greatest weaknesses.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #Paul Krugman #Trending News #world

