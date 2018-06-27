App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency advertisements: Facebook relaxes ban

However, advertisements for ICOs or binary options will not be permitted on the social media platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The time when cryptocurrency companies were prohibited from posting their ads on Facebook has come to an end. The social media platform Facebook has finally decided to ease its ban on ads related to cryptocurrency, though not on Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

As per a report by Coindesk, "Cryptocurrency products and services onboarding request" form has been introduced by Facebook. This form will allow some companies to get their ads on the platform. A blog was published by Facebook Tuesday confirmed the development.

The request sheet clearly illustrates that the social media company is extremely particular about the kinds of services the companies desire to promote the offer. Facebook has listed a few mandatory requirements which are listed as follows:-

  • Companies should have relevant licenses for smooth operations

  • The company should be a publicly-listed company

A legal addendum was also published by Facebook. A complete list of all the policies towards cryptocurrency ads is outlined in this supplement. The policies laid by the social media company could see additional tweaks in the future remarks on Facebook.

However, advertisements for ICOs or binary options will not be permitted by Facebook, the ban on such ads remains. Such identical actions were later brought into practice by Twitter, Google and other major sites.

related news

Product management director for Facebook - Rob Leathern, penned down the following in the blog post: "Given these restrictions, not everyone who wants to advertise will be able to do so. We assure that the feedback received will not be left unheard. We will look at how well this policy works and shall continue to study this technology. We are open to revise it over time if it is necessary”.

Trey Ditto, the founder of Ditto PR, a cryptocurrency public relations firm, expressed "This will be a big boost for Facebook advertising revenue."
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 03:34 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Facebook #ICO #Trending News #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.