English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Crypto taxation platform KoinX raises $1.5 million

    KoinX has already integrated with the six major crypto exchanges used by Indians namely CoinDCX, Binance, WazirX, Vauld, BitBNS, and CoinSwitch Kuber.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Crypto taxation platform KoinX on July 5 announced that it has raised $1.5 million from various venture capitalists and business leaders from the technology world.

    The startup backed by crypto founders and investors such as Polygon’s Sandeep Nahliwal, Ajeet Khurana (formerly with Zebpay), Navin Gupta from Ripple, and Utsav Somani of Angel List, said they were looking to scale to five lakh users by the second quarter of the current financial year.

    KoinX has already integrated with the six major crypto exchanges used by Indians namely CoinDCX, Binance, WazirX, Vauld, BitBNS, and CoinSwitch Kuber.

    Venture capitalists such as iSeed fund, KubeVC, Ratio Ventures, Tykhe Block Ventures, 1947 Rise, and We Founder Circle as well as business leaders from Netflix, Bain Capital, Robinhood, Ripple, Amazon, Freshworks, and OYO participated in the funding round.

    The Web3 startup, founded by crypto enthusiast Puneet Agarwal, helps crypto users automate their taxations by integrating their portfolio and all their transactions on a single unified platform with a consolidated dashboard.

    Close

    “The core value of KoinX lies in the simplicity and ease of usage for our consumers. We wanted to build something that has ease of access and integration so that crypto investors can solve their tax-related issues in a jiffy,” Puneet Agarwal said on the announcement of the fundraising.

    Earlier, in the Budget session this year, the finance ministry had announced that Indian crypto investors will have to pay a 30 percent tax and one percent TDS (tax deducted at source) on their crypto investments.

    The fundraise announcement comes after major crypto exchanges such as Vauld have suspended crypto withdrawals due to liquidity fears amidst a continual drop in the value of all major cryptocurrencies in the last few months.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Crypto fundraise #KoinX
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 05:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.