Crypto 101: What is Ethereum?

The Ethereum blockchain has evolved considerably since it was launched in 2015. The platform has the largest network effects among all the blockchains with numerous use cases and projects being built on it, from DeFi applications, to NFTs, to Play To Earn Gaming. The blockchain’s token, Ether, now has the second largest market cap among cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin and is used to power transactions (gas fee) and is now being adopted widely as a currency in certain industries. Top art auction houses like Christie’s now offer Ether as a payment option. Most newbies who are just embarking on their crypto journey do not know the real difference between bitcoin and Ethereum, and what this technology entails. Let us break it down in this video. Presented by Rahul Jagtiani. #ethereum #cryptocurrency #cryptoeducation

