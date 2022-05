business Crypto 101 | Explained: What Is A DAO? DAO stands for Decentralised Autonomous Organisation, a kind of business structure where control is spread out rather than hierarchical. DAOs have gained popularity in the recent past, as the idea of decentralisation is crucial to various stakeholders in the crypto and blockchain space. It is still early days for DAOs, and while they hold a lot of promise, there are several disadvantages as well. Watch this simple explainer video to know more.