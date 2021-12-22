business Crypto 101 | CBDC: Central Bank Digital Currency Explained Are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) the future of money? Central banks are experimenting with CBDCs to counter the tsunami of cryptocurrencies that the world is encountering. CBDCs can be account based or token based, and can be further classified under wholesale and retail CBDCs. Learn more about central bank digital currencies and their impact in the future, in this short video. Presented by Rahul Jagtiani. #cbdc #digitalcurrency #crypto101