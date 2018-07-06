App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress accuses BJP of multi-crore 'mega bitcoin scam' in Gujarat

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said a 'bitcoin scam', ranging from Rs 5,000 - 88,000 crore, took place in Gujarat, and that top BJP leadership is behind it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress on Thursday demanded that an alleged multi-crore scam in Gujarat, involving conversion of black money through bitcoin transactions, needs to probed.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that the 'bitcoin scam' involved sums of over Rs 5,000 crore with some even putting the figure as high as Rs 88,000 crore.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Gohil further alleged that the state's top BJP leadership was also involved in the scam. Referring to another incident, Gohil said reports existed of a case where a BJP legislator was behind an extortion case involving the state police and a Surat businessman."
Gohil has further accused the BJP of using demonetisation and cryptocurrency as disguises to convert 'its black money' into white. He has demanded an unbiased judicial investigation by the Supreme Court for this ‘mega bitcoin scam.’

He further said that the BJP is still struggling to explain how Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, which BJP chief Amit Shah happens to be one of the directors of, had possession of old currency worth Rs 745.58 crore in just five days of demonetisation.

In another instance, Rs 3118.51 crore was deposited in 11 district co-operative banks that are 'linked with Gujarat BJP leaders'.

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni has laughed off these allegations, claiming it to be baseless. Baluni said that the Congress Party is indulging in these 'dirty tricks' and is spreading lies by "blaming the police, which has uncovered the case."

First Published on Jul 6, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #cryptocurrency #India #Politics

