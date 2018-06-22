Bithumb to partner with cryptocurrency exchanges to recover losses due to hack

South Korea's leading cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, which got hacked on June 10, has announced that it will try to recover all their losses by using their own reserves and working with other agencies. On Thursday, they announced that they will be able to significantly reduce the amount of financial loss incurred.

The exchange suffered a security breach in their exchange resulting in losses of around $31.5 million. Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) confirmed the news of this hack on their official website. The crypto exchange said, "We have announced about 35 billion Korean worth of damages. Bithumb is reducing the amount of damage through on-going damage recovery, so future figures are expected to be lower."

So far, no details have been disclosed about how the attack was done or which cryptocurrency was affected, however, it is speculated that Ripple (XRP) was targetted by the hackers. The exchange promptly shifted their remaining assets to cold offline wallets in order to prevent further damage. They also halted the deposits and withdrawal for the time being till the issue is resolved.