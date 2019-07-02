Bitcoin plunges below $10,000 after strong recent upmove

Bitcoin's volatile journey continues, with the cryptocurrency falling below $10,000, after recently making a high of about $13,400.

The recent downmove underlines the wild fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin -- the cryptocurrency rose nearly 8 times -- from about $2,500 to about $20,000 -- in 2017. In 2018, it fell to a low of $3,000 before resuming its upward journey.

The cryptocurrency, which started about 10 years ago, used to trade in cents then.

Bitcoin's popularity, along with that of other cryptocurrencies, has gained recently after Facebook announced plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, Libra.