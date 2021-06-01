Binance's CZ shades Elon Musk in a tweet related to Bitcoin

Image Source: Coindesk

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance CZ shades Elon Musk in a tweet related to Bitcoin.

In it, CZ mocks the Tesla Chief's opinion that Bitcoin is environmentally unsafe.



When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern.

"When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern," he says in a tweet.