Binance's CZ shades Elon Musk in a tweet related to Bitcoin

In a tweet, CZ mocks the Tesla Chief's opinion that Bitcoin is environmentally unsafe.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Image Source: Coindesk

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance CZ shades Elon Musk in a tweet related to Bitcoin.

In it, CZ  mocks the Tesla Chief's opinion that Bitcoin is environmentally unsafe.

"When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern," he says in a tweet.
TAGS: #Binance #cryptocurrency #CZ #Elon Musk
first published: Jun 1, 2021 04:21 pm

