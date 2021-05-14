Elon Musk says he believes in cryptocurrencies, but reiterates environmental concerns

Elon Musk. (File Image)

Tesla founder Elon Musk again raised concerns about the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, but added that he remains a believer.



To be clear, I strongly believe in crypto, but it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal

"To be clear, I strongly believe in crypto, but it can't drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal," Musk tweeted on May 13.

He also said he is working with developers of Dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, to improve the efficiency of transactions.

"Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising," the Tesla chief executive tweeted.

Musk's comments come a day after he said Tesla will suspend the use of Bitcoin in vehicle purchases, citing concerns over use of fossil fuels in mining of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

The price of Bitcoin and some other digital currencies slid after Musk's announcement.