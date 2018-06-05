Apple co-founder Wozniak backs Jack Dorsey's views on Bitcoin as web's native currency

Apple co-founder and renowned innovationist Steve Wozniak has been vocal about the advantages of the blockchain technology on which Bitcoin is based. He further confirmed his support to the technology saying that he is a firm believer in Bitcoin, though not an investor right now.

Earlier, during CoinDesk's Consensus 2018 conference, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey had backed Bitcoin by stating that he hopes Bitcoin will eventually become the Internet's "native currency".

Jack Dorsey has been vocal about Bitcoin and Blockchain. In his numerous interviews and conferences, he has backed the cryptocurrency by saying it is the new currency that is going to give a tough fight to the traditional currencies.

Steve Wozniak has backed Jack Dorsey's words saying he too hopes that the vision should work out in the future and the global acceptance will rise as a result of the young generation's consistent effort.

Wozniak spoke in Amsterdam during the Money 20/20 Conference. As per Forbes, he said, "I buy into what Jack Dorsey says, not that I necessarily believe it's going to happen, but because I want it to be that way, that is so pure thinking.".

The Woz was quick to clarify that his support for other cryptocurrencies is not that strong as it is for Bitcoin.

According to him, many other cryptocurrencies lack one or the other qualities that make Bitcoin and blockchain special.

Wozniak was quoted saying, "All the others tend to give up some of the aspects of bitcoin. For example, being totally decentralized and having no central control. That's the first one they have to give up to try to have a business model."

He went on to say that "Only bitcoin is pure digital gold...and I totally buy into that."