Cryptocurrency prices today on September 11: Bitcoin falls more than 3%

Coinbase announced Lend in June to which the SEC responded by opening a formal investigation. Why the SEC sees Lend as an issue remains largely unclear as no formal response was shared on the same, even with Coinbase. (File Image)

Most well-known cryptocurrencies are trading in the red with Bitcoin declining more than 3 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 3.80 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.07 trillion.

At the time of writing this copy, Bitcoin was trading above $45,000. It has fallen more than 8 percent in the past week.

Ethereum is now down more than 6 percent, losing more than 16 percent in the past week.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $45,364.02 -3.32% -8.83% $853,400,728,970 $39,273,499,343 18,812,281 BTC Ethereum $3,283.79 -6.27% -16.59% $384,749,624,607 $22,732,117,215 117,472,919 ETH Cardano $2.44 -5.54% -17.19% $77,746,124,835.00 $6,124,135,787 32,025,802,986 ADA Binance Coin $407.72 -6.49% -16.66% $68,364,258,595.00 $2,276,913,630 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 -0.01% -0.02% $68,288,505,545 $96,776,229,746 68,290,615,736 USDT Solana $188.92 -1.64% 27.67% $54,837,306,951 $7,276,916,452 293,375,361 SOL XRP $1.08 -12.07% -15.91% $50,012,577,790 $7,029,263,588 46,585,282,244 XRP Dogecoin $0.24 -5.37% -17.30% $31,954,507,667 $1,786,468,285 131,228,005,837 DOGE Polkadot $29.70 -6.74% -11.64% $29,219,454,314 $3,440,548,451 987,579,315 DOT USD Coin $1.00 0.02% 0.01% $29,152,784,370 $3,655,582,819 29,153,398,100 USDC