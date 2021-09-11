MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency prices today on September 11: Bitcoin falls more than 3%

Cryptocurrency prices today on September 11: The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 3.80 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.07 trillion

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Coinbase announced Lend in June to which the SEC responded by opening a formal investigation. Why the SEC sees Lend as an issue remains largely unclear as no formal response was shared on the same, even with Coinbase. (File Image)

Coinbase announced Lend in June to which the SEC responded by opening a formal investigation. Why the SEC sees Lend as an issue remains largely unclear as no formal response was shared on the same, even with Coinbase. (File Image)

Most well-known cryptocurrencies are trading in the red with Bitcoin declining more than 3 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 3.80 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.07 trillion.

At the time of writing this copy, Bitcoin was trading above $45,000. It has fallen more than 8 percent in the past week.

Ethereum is now down more than 6 percent, losing more than 16 percent in the past week.

As of 7.14 am IST on September 11, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume (24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$45,364.02-3.32%-8.83%$853,400,728,970$39,273,499,34318,812,281 BTC
Ethereum$3,283.79-6.27%-16.59%$384,749,624,607$22,732,117,215117,472,919 ETH
Cardano$2.44-5.54%-17.19%$77,746,124,835.00$6,124,135,78732,025,802,986 ADA
Binance Coin$407.72-6.49%-16.66%$68,364,258,595.00$2,276,913,630168,137,036 BNB
Tether$1.00-0.01%-0.02%$68,288,505,545$96,776,229,74668,290,615,736 USDT
Solana$188.92-1.64%27.67%$54,837,306,951$7,276,916,452293,375,361 SOL
XRP$1.08-12.07%-15.91%$50,012,577,790$7,029,263,58846,585,282,244 XRP
Dogecoin$0.24-5.37%-17.30%$31,954,507,667$1,786,468,285131,228,005,837 DOGE
Polkadot$29.70-6.74%-11.64%$29,219,454,314$3,440,548,451987,579,315 DOT
USD Coin$1.000.02%0.01%$29,152,784,370$3,655,582,81929,153,398,100 USDC
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 11, 2021 08:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.