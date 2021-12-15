MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 15: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana rises

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $10.03 trillion, rising significantly by 10288.24 percent. While DeFi ($19.61 trillion) accounted for 195.54 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($333.32 billion) made for 3.32 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation surged by 2.05 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $47,940.39 saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.01 percent over the last day to stand at 41.60 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $10.03 trillion, rising significantly by 10288.24 percent. While DeFi ($19.61 trillion) accounted for 195.54 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($333.32 billion) made for 3.32 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin increased marginally by 1.5 percent to trade at Rs 38,52,753 while Ethereum (Rs 3,07,901) also surged by 0.98 percent. Cardano (Rs 100.54) fell by 0.16 percent. Avalanche (Rs 7,100.79) rose by 11.61 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,094) fell by 0.96 percent and Litecoin (Rs 11,998.29) also tumbled by 1.25  percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also declined by around 1.42 percent while DOGE rose by 15.34  percent to trade at Rs 14.64 . Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 38,52,753.

Dogecoin surged as much as 33% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric-car maker would accept dogecoins as payment for its merchandise. Additionally, Solana Ventures, Forte, and Griffin Gaming Partners have established a $150 million investment fund for games being built on Solana.

Close

Related stories

Ukraine is also set to pilot an electronic version of the hryvnia, the national currency of Ukraine on the Stellar blockchain. The pilot, being carried out by FinTech firm Bitt and TASCOMBANK, will be overseen by the country's central bank with the encouragement of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As of 8:15 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin38,52,753+1.5
Ethereum3,07,901+0.98
Cardano100.54-0.16
Tether80.39-0.02
Solana12,960.75+1.65
Avalanche7,100.79+11.61
Litecoin 11,998.29-1.25
XRP64.49+0.78
Axie7,785.55+2.27
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 15, 2021 08:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.