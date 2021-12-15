Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 15: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana rises

The global crypto market capitalisation surged by 2.05 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $47,940.39 saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.01 percent over the last day to stand at 41.60 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $10.03 trillion, rising significantly by 10288.24 percent. While DeFi ($19.61 trillion) accounted for 195.54 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($333.32 billion) made for 3.32 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin increased marginally by 1.5 percent to trade at Rs 38,52,753 while Ethereum (Rs 3,07,901) also surged by 0.98 percent. Cardano (Rs 100.54) fell by 0.16 percent. Avalanche (Rs 7,100.79) rose by 11.61 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,094) fell by 0.96 percent and Litecoin (Rs 11,998.29) also tumbled by 1.25 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also declined by around 1.42 percent while DOGE rose by 15.34 percent to trade at Rs 14.64 . Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 38,52,753.

Dogecoin surged as much as 33% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric-car maker would accept dogecoins as payment for its merchandise. Additionally, Solana Ventures, Forte, and Griffin Gaming Partners have established a $150 million investment fund for games being built on Solana.

Ukraine is also set to pilot an electronic version of the hryvnia, the national currency of Ukraine on the Stellar blockchain. The pilot, being carried out by FinTech firm Bitt and TASCOMBANK, will be overseen by the country's central bank with the encouragement of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 38,52,753 +1.5 Ethereum 3,07,901 +0.98 Cardano 100.54 -0.16 Tether 80.39 -0.02 Solana 12,960.75 +1.65 Avalanche 7,100.79 +11.61 Litecoin 11,998.29 -1.25 XRP 64.49 +0.78 Axie 7,785.55 +2.27