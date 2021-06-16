Cryptocurrency news today June 16: Top stories on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by end of 2022 or early 2023: CAL 3 Chairman Tim Draper
Despite the cryptocurrency Bitcoin's wild swings in value and the turmoil, billionaire venture capitalist and bitcoin investor Tim Draper is confident about his prediction that bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of 2022 or early 2023, reports CNBC. “I think I’m going to be right on this one. I’m either going to be really right or really wrong (but) I’m pretty sure that it’s going in that direction,” CNBC quoted Draper as saying. Earlier in 2018, the CAL 3 chairman first made the bold price prediction when bitcoin was trading around $8,000, according to Coinbase. The bitcoin investor believes the currency is going to be 'much more in use by then'. Read more here