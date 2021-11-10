Crypto Learn: What is Blockchain and how is it being used? 

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

If you are someone who keeps track of the latest developments in the fintech industry and digital space, you might have, at least once, come across the word ‘Blockchain’ or ‘Bitcoin’. The technology has been permeating many sectors and fields besides fintech for over a decade now, and it is natural to be curious about what a blockchain is or how it works. The concept of Blockchain began with the advent of Bitcoin into the digital finance scene when Satoshi...