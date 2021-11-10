MARKET NEWS

Crypto Learn: What is Blockchain and how is it being used? 

Once you get a hang of what it constitutes, it’s easy to see why it’s called a disruptor technology that has taken the digital world by storm and why governments, institutions, businesses, and individuals are all keen on exploring the possibilities of this distributed ledger technology aka the Blockchain

Saudamini Chandarana Bhat
November 10, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
Crypto Learn: What is Blockchain and how is it being used? 

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

If you are someone who keeps track of the latest developments in the fintech industry and digital space, you might have, at least once, come across the word ‘Blockchain’ or ‘Bitcoin’. The technology has been permeating many sectors and fields besides fintech for over a decade now, and it is natural to be curious about what a blockchain is or how it works.   The concept of Blockchain began with the advent of Bitcoin into the digital finance scene when Satoshi...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is really ailing LIC?

    Nov 9, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tata Motors back in the game, Eicher kicks into top gear, economy’s Diwali sparkle, the crypto talk and more

    Read Now

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers