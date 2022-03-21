business Crypto 101 | Decentralised Finance Explained Decentralised Finance or DeFi is a new phenomenon in the world of crypto which involves functions like borrowing or lending money without middlemen like banks or brokers. The applications or dApps built on top of decentralised finance are permissionless with several functions automated by smart contracts. Numerous blockchains form the underlying technology for Decentralised Finance applications. These dApps are disrupting the traditional finance ecosystem where the stakeholders are finally sitting up to take notice. Watch this video presented by Rahul Jagtiani.