Crypto 101 | Bitcoin, Ether & other altcoins: Top crypto trends, predictions for 2022

The crypto industry grew massively in 2021 with El Salvador adopting bitcoin as legal tender and a wave of institutional money being deployed in this sector. We saw the rise of NFTs with Beeple's $69 million dollar digital artwork sale as well as play-to-earn gaming entering the space. In this interview, Karthik Iyer, a blockchain expert talks to consulting editor, Rahul Jagtiani and offers deep insights into crypto trends in 2022 that include the future of Ethereum and other blockchains as well. Watch this video to know more.

