Cox & Kings posts Q4 net profit of Rs 1,388.84 cr

Travel firm Cox & Kings has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,388.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a net loss after taxes and share of profit/loss of associates of Rs 53.36 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cox & Kings said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,262.89 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,214.04 crore for the same period year ago.

"Our focus on the right segment in each business has led to profitable growth during the quarter and we plan to sharpen our focus further to improve future quality of earnings," Cox and Kings Group CEO Peter Kerkar said.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company's net profit was at Rs 1,689.65 crore as against Rs 429.67 crore for the previous fiscal year.

The company's total income from operations stood at Rs 5,785.98 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2019. It was Rs 5,034.37 crore for the year ago fiscal year.

Given the seasonal nature of the business, the results of any quarter may not be a true and/or proportionate reflection of the annual performance of the company, Cox & Kings said.

In a separate filing the company said its board has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2018-19.

Shares of Cox & Kings were trading at Rs 93 per scrip on BSE, up 0.05 per cent from its previous close.