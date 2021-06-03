COVID-19 Karnataka | Firms engaged in work related to exports permitted to function after June 7

Representative image

The Karnataka government has said that industries that are engaged with work related to exports, will be permitted to function after June 7.

Those firms employing more than 1,000 people will be required to conduct COVID-19 tests for 10 percent of staff randomly twice a week, it said.

Earlier on June 3, the Karnataka government said it would be extending the lockdown that is currently in place until June 14. This is in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

CM Yediyurappa on June 2 had hinted that strict measures may continue, as coronavirus is not completely under control in the state and cases are still high in rural areas.

Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan also made an announcement regarding the same. He said the committee has recommended that the ideal positivity rate must be below 5 percent to relax the restrictions and open up. Hence, to prevent further spreading, this decision has been taken.