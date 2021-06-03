MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Karnataka | Firms engaged in work related to exports permitted to function after June 7

Those firms employing more than 1000 persons will be required to conduct COVID-19 tests for 10 percent of staff randomly twice a week, it said.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST
Representative image


The Karnataka government has said that industries that are engaged with work related to exports, will be permitted to function after June 7.

Those firms employing more than 1,000 people will be required to conduct COVID-19 tests for 10 percent of staff randomly twice a week, it said.

Earlier on June 3, the Karnataka government said it would be extending the lockdown that is currently in place until June 14. This is in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan also made an announcement regarding the same. He said the committee has recommended that the ideal positivity rate must be below 5 percent to relax the restrictions and open up. Hence, to prevent further spreading, this decision has been taken.
 CM Yediyurappa on June 2 had hinted that strict measures may continue, as coronavirus is not completely under control in the state and cases are still high in rural areas.

In the state's capital Bengaluru, 307 more deaths were confirmed, while 4,095 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Karnataka #Karnataka lockdown
first published: Jun 3, 2021 07:56 pm

