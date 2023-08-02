Corporate governance lapses at start-ups prompt LPs to opt for direct investments; VCs lose out

Corporate governance lapses have forced LPs, who put their money into VC funds, to rethink their strategy as they demand answers from fund managers on what went wrong.

First came the money, now come the questions. Funds may have poured into Indian startups during the pandemic years, but questions surrounding corporate governance have now taken centre stage at several new-age companies, as well as at the funds that pumped money into them. This comes after concerns around corporate governance have come up at Byju’s, Mojocare, GoMechanic and many more.

Such events have forced Limited Partners (LPs), who put their money into VC funds, to rethink their strategy as they demand answers from fund managers on what went wrong and how they are rectifying their mistakes. This could also mean that VCs may get less capital as LPs look to increase their share of direct investments in start-ups.

For instance, Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico's Harsh Mariwala, is an LP at several VC firms like Blume Ventures, A91 Partners, and Fireside Ventures and has invested around $40 million into the start-up ecosystem. The total corpus has been equally split between VCs and direct investments into start-ups so far, but the share going to VCs will keep reducing gradually over the years, as per Rishabh Mariwala, Managing Partner, Sharrp Ventures.

"As a fund, VCs have a fiduciary responsibility towards their investors. I’m not saying I have not made mistakes with capital, but that is my own money and my own call. But when I'm giving my money to professionals (VCs), who earn fees on that, what are they doing to not mess up? Especially after multiple rounds?" Mariwala asked.

VCs typically follow a standard two-and-twenty fee structure. While the 2 percent is the annual fee that funds charge investors, the 20 percent is the carry, or the incentive, that funds earn from the profit pool.

"A founder could have a governance lapse, but it's up to the fund to also be held responsible. They are not responsible for the lapse per se, but questions need to be asked on what went wrong in the deal, what they did not know, and what in their checklist was wrong?" Mariwala added.

Sharrp Ventures has already set up a team of about five members who are now individually looking at investments and close deals for the family office, a set-up that did not exist earlier.

LPs like himself are also scheduling in-person, one-on-one meetings with promoters and founders to thoroughly vet them, moving away from the Zoom era during the pandemic years, when deals were closed in just a few days over video calls. In 2021, when start-up funding was at an all-time high, money was being transferred to start-ups in less than a week, but now similar deals take at least three months to close, indicating that the due diligence process is much stronger now.

Jai Rupani, head of the Dinesh Hinduja Family Office, said direct investments account for less than 1 percent of his total corpus currently. But that share is only going to increase over time, some even at the cost of its share to VCs, who account for 10 percent of the family office’s total asset allocation at present.

"We are actually making a push to invest directly. I feel the next 12 to 18 months will be a great time for direct transactions and not adding to funds. We have not done it in the past, but we will now. The reasons are aplenty. One is obviously the management fees that we save on, and the next is that the quality of transactions has gone up," Rupani explained.

Different view

However, not all LPs are choosing to invest directly in start-ups. Sharan Asher, Director, Eragon Ventures, the family office of the promoters of J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, said smaller LPs like himself are better off funding VCs.

"For now, we would rather put our money into VC funds because even after the fees and other costs involved, we get a return of about 20 percent, which is good enough since we do not have sector expertise yet," Asher said.

Eragon Ventures is an LP in several VCs, including 3one4 Capital, Sixth Sense Ventures, and more. The family office also co-invests in start-ups like Dozee, along with its VC fund managers.

"A long-standing family office with a history of 10-15 years is much better off investing directly because then they can source their own deals and build a team to do the rest. We’ve not reached there yet," he added.

Rap on the knuckles

Government funds like the Small Industries Development Bank Of India (SIDBI), which fully operates SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL), have also quizzed fund managers since crises like the one at GoMechanic broke out, industry sources told Moneycontrol. SIDBI fund of funds (FoF) handles taxpayers’ money and is an LP at several VC firms, which helps generate returns.

"There is definitely a lot of disappointment with government funds like SIDBI. Venture capital fund managers have been called in to explain themselves and get a sense of what's happening. It’s happened with all fund managers who have taken money from there," a partner at a VC firm said, requesting anonymity since they were involved with one of the troubled start-ups.

"All funds involved in corporate governance lapses will have a very hard time raising funds again," the partner added.

That was especially crucial because several LPs, including family offices, are still waiting to get returns on all the capital that VCs have raised from them but not deployed. Indian VCs are sitting on billions of dollars of dry powder. Dry powder is the capital that is raised but not deployed. The hesitance was partly because investors have raised the bar which has slowed the deal momentum.

"The recent cases of inflating revenues and sales figures were unexpected and it was obviously intended by the promoters and founders of the company. It is a fund manager’s duty to find it out and therefore implement tighter methods, be proactive with diligence, investments and the like," another partner at a large VC firm said while adding that founders who deliberately take these steps should be tried.

In fact, Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) called for jail time for founders and entrepreneurs who do not adhere to corporate governance laws.

"Ninety-nine percent of the founders out there are trying to build large, enduring companies the right way and they are equally worried about getting under this broad brush of governance or being wrong," Bhatnagar said at Moneycontrol’s Startup Conclave on July 7 in Bengaluru. "For that 1 percent that decides to cross the line, well, they should see jail time."