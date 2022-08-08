English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Corporate Crossings | Tata Neu's former CTO Sauvik Banerjjee joins UK firm Rezolve as CEO

    Banerjjee has earlier worked with Accenture and Infosys and also worked at Venda, one of the enterprises built by Rezolve’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Wagner, which was sold to Oracle in 2014.

    Sanghamitra Kar
    August 08, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

    Mobile commerce and engagement firm Rezolve has roped in Tata Neu’s former Chief Technology Officer Sauvik Banerjjee as the company’s global Chief Executive Officer of Products, Technology, and Digital Services.

    “I am excited to join the team at Rezolve and be a part of the future growth of a company that plays such an important role in providing innovative marketing tools to help merchants improve the engagement and drive commercial results,” said Banerjjee.

    “Rezolve will continue to bring deep technology contextual and relevance-driven value to the business world by using its cutting-edge technology to connect brands with millions of customers with scale,” he added.

    Speaking to Moneycontrol, Banerjjee said he will be travelling across regions but will be based out of Mumbai for the near term.

    This comes around a month after Banerjjee exited Tata's super app Neu. He earlier told Moneycontrol that he is a UK national and was looking for a more global role.

    Close

    Related stories

    Banerjjee has earlier worked with Accenture and Infosys and also worked at Venda, one of the enterprises built by Rezolve’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Wagner, which was sold to Oracle in 2014.

    “We are excited to have Banerjjee join our executive leadership team as we make big steps towards furthering our vision for mobile commerce,” said Wagner. “Banerjjee brings to the Rezolve team significant experience in internet technology, digital strategy and e-commerce.

    Enterprise SaaS platform Rezolve was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Delhi, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid and Mexico City.
    Sanghamitra Kar
    Tags: #Apps #Rezolve #super apps #Tata Digital #Tata Neu
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 08:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.