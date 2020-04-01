App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125cr

Out out of this, Rs 1,000 will come from Azim Premji Foundation and the rest from Wipro and Wipro Enterprises.

Moneycontrol News
Software major Wipro, Wipro Enterprises and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards the coronavirus outbreak.

"These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," as per a company statement.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro's commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd's is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore, it added.

The amount is in addition to the annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, and above the usual expenditure of Azim Premji Foundation, the statement said.

Several large corporations have been donating money through various ways towards tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. Many companies have contributed to the PM Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Wipro

