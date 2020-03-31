Coronavirus pandemic | Kalyani Group pledges Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund

"The group is committed to assist the central and state government and the local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic. We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipment's, including ventilators, Respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment.
Pune-based Kalyani group on March 31 said it will contribute financial assistance worth Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight against coronavirus pandemic.
Besides the flagship company Bharat Forge, the other Kalyani group companies are Kalyani Steel, Saarloha Advanced Material, Automotive Axles and Hikal Ltd.
Bharat Forge and other Kalyani Group companies have pledged assistance via direct contribution of Rs 25 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a statement.
"The group is committed to assist the central and state government and the local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic. We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipment's, including ventilators, Respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!