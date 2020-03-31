Coronavirus pandemic | Kalyani Group pledges Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Pune-based Kalyani group on March 31 said it will contribute financial assistance worth Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the flagship company Bharat Forge, the other Kalyani group companies are Kalyani Steel, Saarloha Advanced Material, Automotive Axles and Hikal Ltd.

Bharat Forge and other Kalyani Group companies have pledged assistance via direct contribution of Rs 25 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a statement.

"The group is committed to assist the central and state government and the local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic. We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipment's, including ventilators, Respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment.

"As part of our CSR activity we have started addressing the food requirements of the local community and will increase the efforts in the coming days," Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani said.