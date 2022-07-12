English
    ConsCent raises $1.75 million in funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures

    Early stage funds Varanium Capital, RiSo Capital, SucSEED Innovation Fund, Sigurd Ventures, AngelList, PitchRight Ventures, and angels like Quess Corp's Vijay Sivaram, former Rivigo Co-founder Gazal Kalra etc also participated in the round.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

    Content monetisation platform ConsCent has raised USD 1.75 million (about Rs 14 crore) in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.


    Early stage funds Varanium Capital, RiSo Capital, SucSEED Innovation Fund, Sigurd Ventures, AngelList, PitchRight Ventures, and angels like Quess Corp’s Vijay Sivaram, former Rivigo Co-founder Gazal Kalra etc also participated in the round.

    This is ConsCent’s second funding round since it raised a seed capital of Rs 4 crore in August 2020 from AngelList, WhiteBoard Capital, PitchRight Ventures; and marquee angels like Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Innov8’s Ritesh Malik, Droom’s Sandeep Agarwal, BharatPe’s Suhail Sameer, and Mamaearth’s Varun Alagh, ConsCent co-founder and CEO Sunny Sen told.

    first published: Jul 12, 2022 01:09 pm
