Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Connect2India starts operations in 5 countries in EU to help MSMEs access new markets

The company would now provide all trade related information to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in these five countries, he added.

PTI

World trade information provider Connect2India today said it has started operations in Germany, France, Belgium, Italy and Spain to help domestic MSMEs access these markets.

"Europe is India's top trading partner and local presence in this market would not only build confidence for exporters and importers on both sides but also help create new global opportunities for Indian SMEs by addressing the language and cultural barriers," Connect2India CEO Pawan Gupta said in a statement.

The company would now provide all trade-related information to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in these five countries, he added.

The company is providing such services to MSMEs from several cities in the country. He said this segment of exporters needs support and hand-holding at every step.

He added that as per the estimates of the World Trade Organization (WTO), global exports would grow at a healthy rate.

"This means more demand in the global markets, which eventually means more opportunities for SMEs to sell their products," Gupta added. Connect2India enables and facilitates end-to-end export and import by providing detailed information.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 06:08 pm

#Business #India #MSMEs

