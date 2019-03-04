World's oldest salon Truefitt & Hill sees ample opportunities in India

Gone are the days when only women visited salons for all the pampering. Men are also warming up to grooming services. This has led to a boom in the grooming market in India and even international brands are benefiting from this opportunity.

One such brand is Truefitt & Hill. Considered as the oldest salon in the world, which has also been grooming the British royal family for more than 100 years, the company came to India in 2014. Since then, it has grown from one store to 19 in a span of five years thanks to the thriving male grooming market in India.

Istayak Ansari, director, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd, which owns the master license for Truefitt and Hill’s (T&H) chain in India, said that the rising urban middle-class population and improved distribution channels in Tier II and Tier III cities are expected to stimulate the growth through 2020 in India.

"That is why Truefitt & Hill has its presence in the most premium locations at each city," said Ansari in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Spread across 11 cities, T&H has barber shops in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai among others.

"There are six stores under construction which will take the total number of stores in India to 25," said Joanna Broughton, executive director, Truefitt & Hill global.

She also said, “The growth of the Indian market is simply dictated by demand and also because we are the only company in the country that provides this level of service and expertise of over two centuries of experience and two centuries of skills.”

Grooming market

According to a Nielsen 2017 report, 'confidence' and 'achieving a competitive edge over other males in their profession' are two key drivers which have led to a surge in the adoption of male grooming products.

A different study on India’s male grooming market says that the adoption of western culture, increased disposable income, elevated standard of living, and urbanization is contributing to the growth of this industry.

The report observed that Indian men shell out a significant part of their salaries as a disposable amount for their grooming sessions in spas and salons.

According to a 2017 Assocham report, men’s grooming market in India has grown more than 42 percent over the last five years

“If you look at the wellness space, it is growing 30-40 percent year-on-year. If you look at industry and store level growth, the latter varies between 8 to 15 percent. So this is a sunrise industry; it will grow at the same rate for the next 8-10 years,” said Ansari.

Private label

Ansari claims that the barbershop derives 25-35 percent revenue from its products, the highest in the industry today. He added that a typical unisex salon will grow around 8-15 percent from product revenue.

“One of the reasons our product sales is also high is because 80 percent of the product for the use of consumer services is Truefitt & Hill products. We are already using the products in the services. The tendency of picking it up from the shelves is higher. Truefitt & Hill products are very addictive and also these products are there for a long time,” he said.

He added, “As far as the product usage is concerned, at least 50 percent of our regular clients indulge in trying out Truefitt & Hill products. On an average, each regular member buys at least 5-6 products in a year, which has gone up in the last four years. This reflects on our revenue also.”

The company's signature services starts from Rs 1,800, which go up to Rs 2,200. Besides, hair cuts can go up to Rs 1,500.