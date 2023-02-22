Why the IT sector calls for an upgrade now

Highlights IT sector had huge underperformance but started outperforming in line with global markets recently Most western markets are oversold and could see technical bounce-back in 2023 and IT could follow Despite macro headwinds, performance of IT companies decent so far Composition of order changing, waning supply crunch a positive Technology spending not going away and a secular multi-year opportunity Domestic headwinds galore, IT may be a good place to hide The year 2022 was volatile yet decent for the Indian markets as the benchmark Nifty...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers