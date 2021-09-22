MARKET NEWS

Why Freshworks IPO is a big moment for startups?

Girish Mathrubootham-led Freshworks stands apart from other Indian startups

September 22, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST

So far, the Indian startup story has been dominated by consumer companies such as Flipkart, Zomato, et al. That’s about to change dramatically, as software firm Freshworks goes public in the US. Freshworks has raised far less capital than many of its consumer peers and is profitable, all of which elude many other larger Indian startups. At the proposed $10 billion valuation, it will be a coming of age for India-centric enterprise software. With India having over half a dozen SaaS unicorns- valued at over a billion dollars—this could be the start of giant outcomes from a space very few understood even five years ago.

