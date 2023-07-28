Weekly Tactical Pick: Contra call on this chemical pick

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Since late March this year, there has been a strong run for domestic-focused stocks on the back of steady consumption and investment trends in India. However, valuations in most of these pockets are full or ahead of long-term averages. On the other hand, export-focused sectors have been facing challenges related to weak demand, inventory de-stocking and, in recent times, dumping by China. These headwinds have been around for a while and have led to a significant time and price corrections,...