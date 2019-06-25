Volkswagen ties-up with Zoomcar for shared mobility

German auto giant Volkswagen on June 25 announced its foray into the shared mobility space with a tie-up with self-drive car rental platform Zoomcar, which will help potential customers across key cities to avail its Polo cars under a particular subscription model.

Besides, Volkswagen will also offer Zoomcar customised financial, maintenance and repair services, among other benefits, a release said.

"Through this partnership with Zoomcar, Volkswagen India enters into shared mobility and subscription services. We intend to transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive growth. Were delighted to offer our best-selling carline Volkswagen Polo - through this channel," said Steffen Knapp, managing director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

According to the release, consumers are gradually moving towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility business by 2030.

Commenting on the partnership with the car maker, Zoomcar co-founder and CEO Greg Moran said, "Zoomcar is thrilled to partner with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on India's only shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe."