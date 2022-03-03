English
    UPL promoters likely to have put the company on the block for family separation: Sources

    UPL in a response to Moneycontrol’s query said, “As a policy, the company does not comment on rumours."

    Nisha Poddar
    March 03, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Sources with direct knowledge told Moneycontrol that promoters of UPL may sell the company to effect a family separation. Cash requirement of promoters for personal matters may drive a sale of UPL, sources suggest. Investment bankers have been hired for the sale process.

    “Sale will enable division of economic interest between promoters. UPL has launched a buyback process which will also set a benchmark for the valuation of the sale process by the promoters," sources added.

    Promoters on the board of UPL are Rajnikant Shroff, Jai Shroff & Vikram Shroff. Promoter shareholding stands at 28.24% as of December 31, 2021. ADIA, TPG Cap invested $1.2 billion for 22 percent in UPL Corp for acquisition of Arysta.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
    Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 04:53 pm

