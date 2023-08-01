TVS Logistics Parks raises $100 mn debt from NIIF Infra Finance

TVS ILP has plans to double our portfolio to 20 million square feet by 2027, with an investment of around $400 million, Nitin Aggarwal, president of the company, said. (Representative Image)

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) has raised $100 million (about Rs 823 crore) in debt funding from infrastructure debt fund NIIF Infrastructure Finance to finance its development.

The Chennai-based company began operations in 2005 and currently has presence in 11 cities.

The money will go into part funding its plans to set up 20 million square feet warehousing and logistics platform by 2027, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

TVS ILP has plans to double our portfolio to 20 million square feet by 2027, with an investment of around $400 million, Nitin Aggarwal, president of the company, said.

NIIF Infrastructure Finance, set up in 2014, provides long-term assistance to environmentally-sound operating infrastructure projects, and has a loan book of USD 2.5 billion.