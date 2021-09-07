Sterling Holiday Resorts adds five more properties

live bse live

Sterling Holiday Resorts, one of India’s biggest holiday brands, has announced expansion into five new destinations.

This is in line with the brand’s aggressive strategy to double its room inventory to 5,000 by the year 2025. With the addition of these new resorts, Sterling’s inventory will move to 2,400 rooms in 38 destinations.

Sterling is opening resorts at Alleppey in Kerala, Gir in Gujarat, Kalimpong in West Bengal, and Madurai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

The resort in Alleppey has 58 rooms and suites spread across 14 acres, and is surrounded by a private lagoon along with the backwaters of the Vembanad Lake. It also has two traditional houseboats.

The Gir resort is spread across 7 acres and is within a mango orchard. Presently, the resort offers 25 rooms but is expected to double in a year’s time. Gir is the only place in India where guests can spot Asiatic lions in the wild.

The Kalimpong resort in West Bengal will be its second offering after Darjeeling. The resort offers a view of the Kanchenjunga - the third tallest mountain in the world. The 25-room resort is located 4,100 feet above sea level and features a colonial-styled heritage block and a contemporary block.

Sterling’s resort in Madurai is at a short distance from the famous Madurai Meenakshi temple, and also forms the gateway to Kodaikanal. Tiruvannamalai, Tamilnadu, which is famous for the Arunachala Hills will host the fifth Sterling resort.

Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, “Our new locations along with our existing network are aimed at meeting the multiple holiday needs of the Indian customer – from leisure holidays in the hills, beaches, waterfronts and jungles to quick-breaks in drive-to destinations, to visiting heritage locations and pilgrimage destinations.”

Sterling aims to continue its expansion plans through multiple resorts across the country. It will continue to expand using an asset-light model of taking up resorts on management contract.