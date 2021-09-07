MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Sterling Holiday Resorts adds five more properties

Sterling is opening resorts at Alleppey in Kerala, Gir in Gujarat, Kalimpong in West Bengal, and Madurai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterling Holiday Resorts, one of India’s biggest holiday brands, has announced expansion into five new destinations.

This is in line with the brand’s aggressive strategy to double its room inventory to 5,000 by the year 2025. With the addition of these new resorts, Sterling’s inventory will move to 2,400 rooms in 38 destinations.

Sterling is opening resorts at Alleppey in Kerala, Gir in Gujarat, Kalimpong in West Bengal, and Madurai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

The resort in Alleppey has 58 rooms and suites spread across 14 acres, and is surrounded by a private lagoon along with the backwaters of the Vembanad Lake. It also has two traditional houseboats.

The Gir resort is spread across 7 acres and is within a mango orchard. Presently, the resort offers 25 rooms but is expected to double in a year’s time. Gir is the only place in India where guests can spot Asiatic lions in the wild.

Close

Related stories

The Kalimpong resort in West Bengal will be its second offering after Darjeeling. The resort offers a view of the Kanchenjunga - the third tallest mountain in the world. The 25-room resort is located 4,100 feet above sea level and features a colonial-styled heritage block and a contemporary block.

Sterling’s resort in Madurai is at a short distance from the famous Madurai Meenakshi temple, and also forms the gateway to Kodaikanal. Tiruvannamalai, Tamilnadu, which is famous for the Arunachala Hills will host the fifth Sterling resort.

Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, “Our new locations along with our existing network are aimed at meeting the multiple holiday needs of the Indian customer – from leisure holidays in the hills, beaches, waterfronts and jungles to quick-breaks in drive-to destinations, to visiting heritage locations and pilgrimage destinations.”

Sterling aims to continue its expansion plans through multiple resorts across the country. It will continue to expand using an asset-light model of taking up resorts on management contract.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Sterling Holidays
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.