App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SREI Group signs term sheet to acquire AMC business of Essel Group

"A term sheet has been signed between both the parties so far which is a part of due diligence process," a source told Moneycontrol.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kolkata-based SREI Group is said to have initiated the process to acquire the asset management business of Essel Group — Essel Asset Management,  sources told Moneycontrol.

"A term sheet has been signed between both the parties so far which is a part of due diligence process," the source said.

A term sheet is a bulleted list, prepared by any of the proposing parties, enumerating some of the features as well as the terms and conditions of a contemplated business agreement.

However, the signing of a term sheet is not a definitive agreement and does not mean that the acquisition is final.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

The terms and conditions contained in the term sheet are not binding to any of the parties, as they are subject to modification through further negotiations before the final agreement is actually prepared and signed.

The assets under management of Essel Mutual Fund currently stands at Rs 1,428 crore. If the market grapevine is to be believed the deal is likely to be done close to Rs 93 crore.

In 2016, Essel Finance Wealth Zone Private Ltd (EFWZ), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Essel Finance Management LLP, had acquired the entire shareholding of Essel Finance AMC, formerly Peerless Funds Management Company, and Essel MF Trustee Limited formerly Peerless Trust Management Company.

In a response to Moneycontrol's query, a spokesperson for Srei Mutual Fund Asset Management Private Limited, said: "We do not comment on market speculations."

DOES SREI HAVE DEEP POCKETS?

SREI Group offers a myriad of services in the infrastructure and capital markets space. Project finance, advisory and equipment finance are its key service offerings within the infrastructure domain.

Besides managing alternative investment funds (AIFs), the conglomerate is also into investment banking (for capital markets) and insurance broking (for corporates and individuals). The proposed acquisition of Essel Mutual Fund would complement Srei’s segments under financial services.

Srei Infrastructure Finance, the listed flagship entity of the SREI Group, had a net debt (total borrowings minus cash and bank balance) of Rs 28,105.19 crore as on 30th September 2018.

Considering this humongous debt pile up, it remains to be seen if SREI will leverage its balance sheet further, notwithstanding the miniscule transaction size (Rs 93 crore).

 WHY ESSEL MF IS UP FOR SALE?

According to media reports, Essel Group, led by Subhash Chandra, is planning to monetise its non-media businesses amid concerns over debt repayment to its lenders.

In the next six months, the company plans to monetise about Rs 20,000 crore by selling its infrastructure assets.

Currently, at the group level, Essel has a total debt of Rs 17,174 crore. Of which, Rs 11,466 crore is the infra-related debt. This infra-related debt covers three major verticals -- power transmission, solar and roads (toll and annuity).

The promoters had pledged their 59 percent stake in Zee Entertainment to raise money that served as equity funding in their infrastructure-related businesses.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Essel Group #Essel Mutual Fund #SREI Infra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Big Win for PSG as UEFA Financial Probe Dropped

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh’s Powerful Chacha Can He ...

Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kas ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.