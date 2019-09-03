App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Singapore investor buys out TGI Fridays’ India stakeholders: Report

The sale, for an undisclosed amount, will not affect the chain’s India operations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TGI Fridays’ Indian stakeholders Bistro Hospitality (75 percent) and TGI Fridays Inc (25 percent) have sold their stake in the restaurant chain to Singapore’s Universal Success Enterprises, The Economic Times reported.

Bistro’s Chief Executive Officer Rohan Jetley confirmed the development to ET and termed the deal a "strategic buyout".

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The sale, for an undisclosed amount, will not affect the chain’s India operations, the publication added. The chain has nine outlets in India, as per the TGI Fridays India website.

related news

The news is unsurprising as the rollback of 10-15 percent input tax credit and competition from food delivery services led to the closure of three outlets in 2018. Bistro also said they would expand to Tier II cities, for which capital would be raised via private equity by diluting stake, the paper noted.

Universal Success operates the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines in Southeast Asia.

It is among many deep-pockets such as Sequoia Capital (Rebel Foods – Faasos, Behrouz Biryani), Gaja Capital (Massive Restaurants – Farzi Cafe), and LVMH’s L Catterton Asia (Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality – Smoke House Deli, Social) who have shown interest in India’s growing food industry.

As per a National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) report, the foodservice sector is expected to grow to Rs 5.5 lakh crore by 2021 from over Rs 4 lakh crore in FY19.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #food industry. #restaurant #sale #TGI Fridays #TGIF

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.