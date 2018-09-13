App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivinder Mohan Singh withdraws NCLT petition against elder brother Malvinder Singh

Shivinder had earlier on September 4 filed a case against Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani in the NCLT, alleging 'oppression and mismanagement' of RHC Holding, Religare Enterprises and Fortis Healthcare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The feud between brothers Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Singh took a new turn on Thursday when the former withdrew his petition from the NCLT citing respect for their mother.

“That out of respect for their mother, the parties have already started mediation and as per the request of the mediators to constructively progress the mediation, the petitioners wish to withdraw the captioned Petition, without prejudice to their rights and contentions. All rights of the petitioners are hereby reserved,” read the filing.

More to follow... 
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Malvinder Singh #Shivinder Mohan Singh

