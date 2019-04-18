App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | China’s growth surprise is a tailwind for metals

There’s an unexpected spring in China’s economy and if that continues, then metal producers should benefit in 2019

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth
Whatsapp

There were two major concerns for investors in metal stocks, with China a common factor. One was the country’s slowing economy and the second was its trade dispute with America. On one count at least, some relief has appeared on the horizon.

China’s economy appears to be responding well to the stimulus measures taken by the country’s managers.

In the March quarter, China’s GDP growth of 6.4percent was better than the 6.3% that analysts polled by Reuters expected. That it outdid expectations was positive but the factors that contributed to it are more important from the metals sector’s viewpoint.

Industrial output rose by 8.5percent in the month of March, the highest in four and a half years. Real estate investment also rose by more than estimated in the first quarter. Growth in these sectors implies higher demand for metals.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Deputy Executive Editor|Moneycontrol

If this quarter’s tempo keeps up during the rest of the year, then China’s GDP in 2019 may reach the higher end of the 6-6.5percent growth forecast by its government. The early effects of the government’s stimulus measures have already seen sentiment and prices perk up. Now, economic data appears to be supporting that narrative.

But these are early days, according to analysts quoted in the above-mentioned Reuters report. Therefore, keep a watch on data for the next few months to know if this recovery is sustainable. Another risk is that higher metal prices could see producers step up capacity.

In 2019 so far, spot copper prices on the LME are up by 10.6 percent and that of zinc by 18.6percent. Aluminium has not done that well, and is marginally down. But aluminium’s decline can be partly attributed to a softening of prices, after they had spiked earlier in 2018 upon the imposition of sanctions on United Company Rusal by the US and also because of higher tariffs levied by the US on aluminium imports.

Iron ore prices have been on a roll in 2019 but this is partly attributable to supply problems, after a tailing dam at a major iron ore mine in Brazil belonging to Vale collapsed. That disaster has affected Vale’s operations. At the same time, China too has been stocking up on iron ore. The increase in ore prices has provided support to steel prices too.

If the economic data continues to indicate a growth revival, then demand for these metals should also improve. There are still some uncertainties, notably whether the US and China are able to resolve their trade disputes. If the Chinese economy is able to sustain its momentum, metal prices should look up in 2019.

This augurs very well for Indian companies. Steel companies, for instance, had begun fretting about a decline in steel prices and a moderation in global steel demand. Recently, prices had begun to increase. If that sustains, companies such as Tata Steel and JSW Steel should benefit. Non-ferrous metal companies, especially Hindustan Zinc, should benefit from higher prices.

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:26 am

tags #aluminium #China #Copper #Economy #metals #steel #Zinc

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

IPL 2019 Highlights: A batting collapse resulted in CSK losing their s ...

Meghan Markle's sister takes swipe at mum-to-be for 'flaunting' lavish ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Game of Thrones: Dragon scene behind Kit Harington’s testicle trauma

'Have Guts to Face Trial': SC Pulls Up BJP Youth Wing Leader Who Put B ...

Congress' Vikhe Patil to Break Silence on Campaigning for Son Who Join ...

Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai

Sudan's Military Leaders Move Omar al-Bashir to Prison as Protesters R ...

Trump Puts Recent Practice of Disclosing Nuclear Weapon Size to Abrupt ...

Kalank Movie Reveiw: An Extravagant Costume Drama for Millennials

Elections 2019: Top Stories Of This Hour

18th April 1986: Javed Miandad, Chetan Sharma and THAT Sharjah Six

Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: In Bhopal, BJP fields Malegaon blast accused Sad ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to start on a cautious note as 2n ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 18: Jet Airways, Mindtree, Wipro, ...

Top brokerage calls for April 18: Morgan Stanley underweight on Wipro, ...

Asian shares edge up to nine-month high, European, Japan PMIs awaited

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi strikes chord with voters in Wayanad by ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways CEO says all jobs can't be secured during sale process; ha ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

NBA: With Magic gone, Los Angeles Lakers will need more than charisma ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.