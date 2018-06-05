Rubique wins Asian Banker 'Beijing Financial Innovation Showcase and Competition 2018'

Rubique Technologies Pvt Ltd, a digital financial platform, has won The Asian Banker ‘Beijing Financial Innovation Showcase and Competition 2018’.

Rubique was also awarded with a prize money of $5,000 by Emmanuel Daniel, founder of The Asian Banker magazine. The award was held on the side-lines of ‘The Asian Banker Future of Finance Summit 2018’ in Beijing, China on May 24, 2018, Rubique said in a press release.

The Beijing Financial Innovation Showcase and Competition is an international competition where leading financial technology players from China and across the globe showcase their skills and solutions.

Around 8 shortlisted financial technology companies from across the world were selected and judged across six parameters such as product, technology and innovation, scalability, funding & financials, founding and advisory team, customers and partnerships.

Manav Jeet, MD & CEO, Rubique said: “We are humbled to be honoured by such a prestigious group for our efforts in developing a technology led financial ecosystem in the country, catered to solve unique financial challenges across geographies and to facilitate easy integration of fintech into the daily human lives from strata of the society. This was made possible through our incessant emphasis on using advanced technology interventions in bringing a drastic transformation in the traditional lending landscape of India and helping a large number of customers in fulfilling their financial requirements. It is quite to see our efforts being appreciated and recognized at such a prestigious platform and beyond."

Present across 32 cities Pan India, Rubique enables users to select the best deals and have their loan applications processed.