Republic Day: TV makers plan big offers to catch up on lost sales

Ahead of Republic Day, television makers across the country are giving out a slew of offers, including discounts, for customers. The white goods firms are pinning hopes from the sale season to revive the overall TV sales that have seen a 4-5 percent decline.

TV brands like Shinco, Telefunken, Thomson as as well as consumer durable majors like Samsung are rolling out special prices and payment options for the products.

Large e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have special sales around the Republic Day. The television makers are using these platforms to boost sales.

Shinco, the Indian LED TV brand by Videotex International is offering huge discounts - up to Rs 8,000 - on their big size 4K Smart TV's that comes equipped with UNIWALL - UI, during the Amazon’s “The Great Indian Sale”. Shinco 4K Smart TVs will be available starting at a price of Rs 22,499.

The TV brand is offering no-cost EMIs as well as other value-added benefits which include cashbacks and free installation.

Similarly, Thomson has announced discounts for the Flipkart Republic Day sale. Thomson’s 24inch HD LED TV-model would be priced at Rs 4,999. Other discounts include offers by Kotak, ICICI bank on its credit & debit cards (10 percent off).

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL (exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TV India) said that Thomson is looking to increase its consumer base and its continuously working to lower prices and become the most affordable brand in the category, while also offering latest technologies.

Television prices have seen intense competition after the entry of new players in the market. Larger players are finding it difficult to cut prices while a handful of online-only TV brands have rapidly slashed prices but saving on distribution and store costs.

However, the larger players are also playing an active role in e-commerce sales.

The country's largest consumer electronics brand Samsung has announced the sale of its lifestyle TV 'The Frame' in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. This will be part of the Flipkart Republic Day sale. The TV will be available for Rs 84,990 for 55 inch category.

The Frame QLED TV 55-inch, which when not in use transforms into a picture frame with over 1,200 digital artworks to choose from. Samsung said that this product was sold out before the end of the offer period during its previous sale on Flipkart, in September 2019.

Those buying 'The Frame' through pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get an additional instant cashback of Rs 3,000.

The new Frame QLED TV 65-inch, being introduced in India for the first time, will be available at Rs 1,59,990 with attractive pre-book offer during the sale period.

The delivery of pre-booked units will start from February 1, 2020.

“Among the many unique innovations that Samsung has pioneered over the years, The Frame is a masterpiece designed to be more than just a television. We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

The smaller TV players are far more aggressive in the online players and have played the price card to attract buyers.

Germany's consumer electronics brand Telefunken that entered the Indian market (through Videotex brand licensee agreement) in 2019 has partnered with Amazon for its Great Indian Sale 2020.

The brand's 32 inch LED TV will be available for Rs 6,999 which is a Rs 1,000 discount. The smart TV version will be priced at Rs 8,999.

Along with the price deals on Amazon, customers can also avail a 10 percent discount with instant payments from SBI Cards.

What is popular online?

Industry players said that televisions are the second most popular electronic product to be bought online, the first being smartphones.

While the overall TV market has seen an almost 5 percent decline in sales, online market has seen a 30 percent growth.

Right now, the online segment contributes less than 30 percent of the total TV market.