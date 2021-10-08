MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI to halt GSAP operations, will keep conducting OMOs as needed

A near consensus view among market participants and stakeholders is that liquidity conditions need to evolve with market developments and has to be gradual, calibrated and non-disruptive, he said.

October 08, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)


The Reserve Bank of India has decided to halt the Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP).

While unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy review on October 8, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the liquidity overhang and absence of fresh government borrowing suggest that bond purchases are not required at the moment.

Das said G-SAP has been successful and anchoring yield expectations, coupled with other liquidity measures.

He added that the RBI will continue to conduct open market operations as required. He highlighted the stepping up of the variable rate reverse repo auctions and said that the central bank might consider 28-day VRRR auctions too.

The central bank governor also announced a calendar for fortnightly VRRRs.

Close

Related stories

October 8 - Rs 4 lakh crore
October 24 - Rs 4.5 lakh crore
November 3 - Rs 5 lakh crore
November 18 - Rs 5.5 lakh crore

December 6 - Rs 6 lakh crore.

In the first six months of FY22, liquidity injected through GSAP, including OMOs, stood at Rs 2.37 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 3.13 lakh crore injected in the financial year 2020-21.

Das said the potential liquidity overhang amounts to more than Rs 13 lakh crore and as the economy recovers the measures will evolve with the macroeconomic developments.

A near-consensus view among market participants and stakeholders is that the liquidity conditions need to evolve with market developments and has to be gradual, calibrated and non-disruptive, he said.
Tags: #GSAP #RBI
first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.